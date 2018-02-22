Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia supplies 7.6 mln tonnes of LNG to Japan in 2017

Business & Economy
February 22, 12:25 UTC+3 TOKYO

Japan is the world's largest buyer of liquefied gas

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, February 22. /TASS/. Russia supplied 7.6 mln tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan in 2017, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday. He is taking part in the second meeting of the high-level Russian-Japanese working group.

"By the end of 2017, we delivered 7.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas to Japan, registering some growth of this indicator," he said.

Read also
The construction site of the LNG plant in the village of Sabetta

Putin sees Russia becoming world’s largest LNG producer

Japan is the world's largest buyer of liquefied gas. Its main suppliers are Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Australia and Malaysia. Russia accounts for about 10% of this market.

According to the Central Dispatching Department of the Fuel and Energy Complex, in 2017, export of liquefied natural gas from Russia to the countries of the Asia-Pacific region increased by 5.3% to 15.48 bcm.

Tokyo is now hosting the second meeting of the Russian-Japanese high-level working group. It is also attended by Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hiroshige Seko.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may ban supplies of certain dairy products from Belarus — regulator
2
Putin stresses trust is vital in military affairs
3
Militants disrupt talks on settlement in Eastern Ghouta, says Russia UN ambassador
4
West seeks regime change plan in Syria instead of Geneva process, says Lavrov
5
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
6
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
7
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама