Russia may ban supplies of certain dairy products from Belarus — regulator

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor may ban supplies of certain types of dairy products from Belarus to Russia, the regulator said in a statement.

"Taking into account the need to ensure product safety, Rosselkhoznadzor is considering more effective measures, including imposition of restrictions on certain types of dairy products, taking into account the administrative territories of the republic of Belarus unsafe products are most often brought from," the regulator said.

In 2017, the regulator registered 596 violations of requirements to safety of food products. 376 of all the cases fell to the share of milk and dairy products and in 210 of those cases residues of prohibited and harmful substances were detected.

As of February 20, 2018, Rosselkhoznadzor already registered 32 cases of violations of veterinary and sanitary standards and requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union and Russia in Belarusian milk and dairy products.