Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Austrian railway companies to develop cooperation on third-country markets

Business & Economy
February 21, 18:13 UTC+3 VIENNA

The Russian Railways and the Austrian Railways \have clinched an agreement which stipulates, in particular, development of cooperation on third-country markets

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, February 21. /TASS/. The Russian Railways and the Austrian Railways (OBB) have clinched an agreement which stipulates, in particular, development of cooperation on third-country markets, TASS reports from the signing ceremony.

The appendix to the cooperation agreement of 2011 was endorsed by Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov and Austrian Railways CEO Andreas Matte at the Strategic Partnership 1520 international railway business forum.

Read also

Austria’s top diplomat praises meeting with Lavrov

The parties agreed to study possible ways of attracting additional railway traffic flows, bolstering operational and information systems and developing joint passenger traffic.

The agreement stipulates further cooperation to implement the construction project for a broad gauge railway to Vienna within the joint enterprise, Breitspur Planungsgesellschaft mbH, with regard to the feasibility study results. The signed document also stipulates cooperation in innovation technologies.

Railway administrations and transport agencies of Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the implementation of the project to establish a new Eurasian transport corridor, including the construction of a 1,520 mm wide railway line from Bratislava to Vienna. The project is aimed at creating a new Eurasian transport corridor by extending the broad gauge railway from Kosice (Slovakia) to Bratislava with access to Vienna and establishing an international logistics center in the Vienna - Bratislava area.

The work is being conducted by Breitspur Planungsgesellschaft mbH, a joint venture established in 2009 which involves Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia and Austria and is registered in Austria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Russia to counter unfair US competition in military-technical cooperation
2
Kremlin comments on Donbass reintegration law
3
Russia eyes opportunities for energy cooperation with Pakistan
4
Kremlin blasts Latvia’s ‘obsessive-compulsive’ Russophobic claims as bailout bait
5
Russian, Serbian top diplomats speak against ‘either with us or against us’ choice
6
Lavrov: US admits envoys assigned to dissuade partners from doing business with Russia
7
Nornickel invests $1.7 million in Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company’s modernization
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама