Russian, Austrian railway companies to develop cooperation on third-country markets

VIENNA, February 21. /TASS/. The Russian Railways and the Austrian Railways (OBB) have clinched an agreement which stipulates, in particular, development of cooperation on third-country markets, TASS reports from the signing ceremony.

The appendix to the cooperation agreement of 2011 was endorsed by Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov and Austrian Railways CEO Andreas Matte at the Strategic Partnership 1520 international railway business forum.

The parties agreed to study possible ways of attracting additional railway traffic flows, bolstering operational and information systems and developing joint passenger traffic.

The agreement stipulates further cooperation to implement the construction project for a broad gauge railway to Vienna within the joint enterprise, Breitspur Planungsgesellschaft mbH, with regard to the feasibility study results. The signed document also stipulates cooperation in innovation technologies.

Railway administrations and transport agencies of Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the implementation of the project to establish a new Eurasian transport corridor, including the construction of a 1,520 mm wide railway line from Bratislava to Vienna. The project is aimed at creating a new Eurasian transport corridor by extending the broad gauge railway from Kosice (Slovakia) to Bratislava with access to Vienna and establishing an international logistics center in the Vienna - Bratislava area.

The work is being conducted by Breitspur Planungsgesellschaft mbH, a joint venture established in 2009 which involves Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia and Austria and is registered in Austria.