Former Rosnano CEO Melamed to be released from house arrest

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The former CEO of Rosnano, Leonid Melamed, charged with embezzling 220 million rubles ($3.9 million) will be released from under house arrest, a TASS correspondent reports from the court room. The court is considering the prosecutor’s office’s request for having the Melamed case back for reconsideration.

As follows from the verdict, the court said nothing about restrictive measures against Melamed and the other accomplice in the case, Rosnano’s former CFO Svyatoslav Ponurov.

The prosecutor said the restrictive measure against the accomplices was to end today.

"As follows from the resolution, the court avoided prolonging the restrictive measure against Melamed and Ponurov. This is a clear sign they will be released from under house arrest shortly. The court ignored our request for prolonging the house arrest. This means that it left everything as it is. Melamed’s house arrest will be over tomorrow and he will be set free," the prosecutor said.