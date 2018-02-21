Yandex launches its own carsharing service

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Yandex launched a carsharing service in Moscow and the Moscow Region through the Yandex.Drive application, the company said on Wednesday. Yandex car fleet totals 750 vehicles for the moment and will continue growing, it reported.

Yandex plans to launch an in-house carsharing service became known as early as in December 2017. The Yandex.Drive carsharing application was made available for downloading to iOS and Android last December.

Carsharing is a component of Yandex geo-services.

"Carsharing has already become a portion of the transport infrastructure in many cities. We believe therefore that our expertise and technologies in the transport sphere will contribute to its development in Russia," head of Yandex geo-services Roman Chernin said in a comment.

The price of the per-minute car leasing via the Yandex.Drive will start from five rubles ($0.08) and will be driven by traffic and demand for cars. Furthermore, a fixed rate with the travel price computed in advance will be launched soon in a test mode. All tariffs comprise the cost of gasoline, parking, and insurance.