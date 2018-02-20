Blocking YouTube over uploaded Deripaska-related content not on agenda — watchdog

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The question of blocking YouTube over the lawsuit filed by businessman Oleg Deripaska is not on the agenda at the moment, the chief of Russia’s telecommunications and media watchdog Roskomnadzor, Aleksandr Zharov, told the media, adding that the watchdog maintained a dialogue with the video host.

"Our dialogue with YouTube is evidence the level of decision-making is rising ever higher. The real meaning of the term 'injunction' is unclear to them. Google’s management tends to wait for a court decision and to make some decisions in favor or against blocking afterwards… We will go on watching. The interests of the audience should be born in mind," Zharov said.

"For now the possibility of blocking YouTube is not on the agenda," he added.