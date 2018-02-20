Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow hotels fined for hiking prices for World Cup

Business & Economy
February 20, 10:52 UTC+3

The hotels have been fined for a total of $105,500

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has fined Moscow hotels for a total of almost 6 mln rubles ($ 105,569) for overpricing in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup, the watchdog reported.

"The total sum of the imposed administrative fines is 5,948,200 rubles ($105,569)," the federal service reported following checks conducted by its Moscow branch.

Read also

Hotel prices in Volgograd soar by 20 times for 2018 World Cup, administrative case opened

The Moscow branch carried out 127 checks when preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the report says. Based on these checks, 198 legal bodies and 181 office holders were brought to account for violation of the consumer protection law and the health requirements.

Russia's consumer rights watchdog first released data on fines for overpricing in Moscow hotels ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Several hotels in other regions had already been fined, a press service representative specified.

The hotel prices are regulated by the government’s order, with the maximum tariffs starting operating one month before the World Cup. The fine for exceeding this level is 50,000 rubles ($887) for officials and for legal bodies it is twice as much as the proceeds gained from overpricing.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian president signs Donbass reintegration law
2
Over 20 Russian Baltic Fleet warships to join naval drills
3
Russia and Saudi Arabia hash over details of S-400 deliveries deal
4
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
5
Moscow City Court upholds arrest in absentia of WADA informer Rodchenkov
6
Dagestan church shooter has no connection to Islam — head of Chechnya
7
Russia may delay European satellite’s launch at ESA’s request
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама