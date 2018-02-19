Alrosa’s diamond mining may grow to 37.5-38 mln carats in 2019

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Alrosa plans to increase diamond production to 37.5-38 mln carats in 2019, head of the diamond mining company Sergey Ivanov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"The production of the company this year will drop to about 36.6 million carats," he said. "We have a number of projects: namely our subsidiary Severalmaz should reach the designed capacity, there are production plans for our subsidiary Diamonds of Anabar. We expect that within 2019 we will be able to start growing again in terms of diamond mining, we plan to reach the level of 37.5-38 million carats," he added.

Alrosa is a group of Russian diamond producers. It mines diamonds on the territory of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Arkhangelsk region and the African continent.

In 2017, Alrosa’s production amounted to 39.6 mln carats.

The largest shareholders of Alrosa are the Russian Federation (33.02%), the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) - 25%, uluses (districts) of Yakutia - 8%, and 34% of the company’s shares are in free float.