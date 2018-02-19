Russia may introduce tax free system by World Cup in all cities hosting event — source

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia may introduce tax free system by the beginning of the World Cup in all the cities hosting the event, a source in the financial and economic bloc of the government told TASS.

"At the first stage (until October 2018 - TASS), all the airports of Moscow, Pulkovo (St. Petersburg - TASS), Vladivostok and Kaliningrad will take part in the pilot project. Also the government has the idea that all our airports that will welcome the participants of the World Cup work with tax free system already by the beginning of the event. So far the experiment will take place on paper carriers, the customs will confirm the fact of export," the official said.

On February 12, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on introducing a tax free shopping pilot program at airports in four Russian regions. The document comes into force from the date of its official publication, with the pilot regime lasting until December 31, 2018.

The tax free system allows foreign nationals who are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union to receive a refund of VAT paid when purchasing goods on the territory of the Russian Federation when taking them outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.