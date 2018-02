MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities have prohibited supplies of D-436 civil aircraft engines to Russia, said Russian Deputy Minister of Industry Oleg Bocharov on Monday.

Ukraine’s Motor Sich company manufactures D-436 engines.

"I regret to announce that Ukrainian authorities have prohibited the supplies of Model 436 engine for civilian purposes," Bocharov said.

D-436 engines are currently mounted on An-148 airplanes and Be-200 amphibious aircraft.