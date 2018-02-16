Northern Sea Route may make it possible to change logistical flows in Russia

SOCHI, February 16. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route will offer an opportunity to transfer logistical flows to northern and southern area of Russia and reduce time and cost of goods delivery, Governor of the Archangelsk Region Igor Orlov told TASS in an interview at the Russian Investment Forum on Friday.

"The Northern Sea Route is transforming the Russian logistics. All our logistics was from east to west and an opportunity arises [using the Northern Sea Route] to change its format to north-south, altering transport and logistical flows," the governor said.

The Archangelsk Region is participating in development of the Northern Sea Route along with other regions and is implementing interregional infrastructural projects, Orlov said.

"The Northern Sea Route is not a project of a year or five years. This is a strategic structure that will change Russia… It is a window of opportunities," the governor added.

The Northern Sea Route is the main sea artery in Arctic Russia. The distance from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok over the Northern Sea Route is above 14,000 km. For comparison, the distance via the Suez Canal is over 23,000 km.