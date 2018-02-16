Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Deputy PM reveals main agreements reached during Sochi Investment Forum

Business & Economy
February 16, 20:10 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian Investment Forum was held in Sochi on February 15-16 with the participation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

SOCHI, February 16. / TASS /. Nearly 320 agreements totaling 538 billion rubles were signed at the Russian Sochi Investment forum, said Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak on Friday, after the forum wrapped up.

"As far as the general results of the forum are concerned, they have exceed our expectations, a bit. Over 6 000 people took part in the forum. That is more than last year. 320 agreements worth 538 billion rubles were signed, said Kozak. He added that an exhibition within the framework of the Russian Investment Forum Sochi 2018 was attended by 150 representatives of foreign companies who were interested in Russia's regional investment proposals.

Kozak expressed the hope that this will have a deferred effect and soon there will be additional investments in the regions, new jobs will be created, and the population income will grow.

The Russian Investment Forum was held in Sochi on February 15-16 with the participation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. This is a traditional platform for presenting Russia’s investment and economic potential. Last year, 377 agreements were signed at the forum, worth 490 billion rubles.

The organizer of the forum is the Roskongress Foundation, while TASS is the general information partner and the photo host agency of the forum.

