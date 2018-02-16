Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Energy Ministry continues working on Asian Energy Ring project

Business & Economy
February 16, 17:09 UTC+3

The Asian Energy Ring project will make it possible to unite energy systems of Russia, China, North Korea, South Korea and Japan

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

SOCHI, February 16. /TASS/. The work on the Asian Energy Ring project has not been suspended and specialists are evaluating its feasibility now, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told TASS in an interview at the Russian Investment Forum on Friday.

Asian Energy Ring project to contribute to Asia-Pacific security — ministry

"No, [it is] not suspended. We continue working together with our colleagues from Asia-Pacific countries, where the energy ring will pass. It has not yet been finished at the moment - evaluation of feasibility of this project is underway," Novak said.

Russia’s Rosseti holding suspended work on the Asian Energy Ring project in view of absence of data regarding the guaranteed electricity demand, CEO of the energy company Pavel Livinsky said earlier on the Forum sidelines.

The Asian Energy Ring project will make it possible to unite energy systems of Russia, China, North Korea, South Korea and Japan.

