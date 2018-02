MOSCOW, February 16. / TASS /. German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not see a threat in the planned Nord-2 stream, she said at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecki on Friday.

The meeting was broadcast on the official website of German government.

"We have different views on the Nord Stream, we [Germany] consider this project to be economic, we are in favor of diversification," she said.

"The project does not pose a threat to diversification," she added.