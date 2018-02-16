Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom, UEFA sign Champions League sponsorship contract for three more years

Business & Economy
February 16, 11:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The agreement also stipulates the sponsorship rights for the UEFA Super Cups in 2018, 2019 and 2020

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian energy giant Gazprom has signed a contract with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on the sponsorship of the most prestigious European tournament of football clubs, the Champions League, for the next three years, UEFA’s press service announced on Friday.

Read also
St. Petersburg Stadium

Russia bids to host opening match of 60th anniversary UEFA Euro Cup in 2020

The agreement also stipulates the sponsorship rights for the UEFA Super Cups in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Gazprom has been the official sponsor of the Champions League since 2012 and the Russian energy giant extended its three-year sponsorship contract with the UEFA first in 2015.

Besides the Champions League, Gazprom is also the official sponsor of Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC, Germany’s Schalke 04 FC and Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) FC.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
UEFA Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria
2
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
3
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
4
Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security
5
Russian ambassador meets with Ukraine’s Timoshenko on sidelines of Munich conference
6
Russian and Ukrainian top diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement, UN role in Donbass
7
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама