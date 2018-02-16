Gazprom, UEFA sign Champions League sponsorship contract for three more years

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian energy giant Gazprom has signed a contract with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on the sponsorship of the most prestigious European tournament of football clubs, the Champions League, for the next three years, UEFA’s press service announced on Friday.

The agreement also stipulates the sponsorship rights for the UEFA Super Cups in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Gazprom has been the official sponsor of the Champions League since 2012 and the Russian energy giant extended its three-year sponsorship contract with the UEFA first in 2015.

Besides the Champions League, Gazprom is also the official sponsor of Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC, Germany’s Schalke 04 FC and Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) FC.