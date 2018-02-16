Belarus, Russia to discuss visa agreement in March

MINSK, February 16. /TASS/. Belarusian and Russian experts are planned to hold the next consultations on a draft mutual visa recognition agreement in March, Head of the Citizenship and Migration Department at the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Alexei Begun told TASS on Friday. According to him, the parties still need to agree on several provisions.

"Another round of talks took place recently, we agreed to continue consultations in March," the Belarusian diplomat said.

Begun pointed out that at the Minsk meeting held on February 15, which involved experts from the two countries, "some new issues emerged that failed to be discussed." "This is why the parties decided to take a break," he added.

A joint working group was established in order to resolve issues related to the draft mutual visa recognition agreement. The parties said earlier they would like the document to enter into force in the first quarter of 2018 ahead of the FIFA World Cup due in Russia. Russian Ambassador to Belarus Alexander Surikov said that the bilateral visa agreement may be signed in April or May. The document is expected to help resolve issues concerning the five-day visa-free stay program launched in Belarus for foreign citizens.