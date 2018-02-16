Yamal to present regional economy in China

SOCHI, February 16. /TASS/. Days of Yamal will be organized in China in the current year, the region’s Governor Dmitry Kobylkin said in an interview with TASS at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi on Friday.

"Days of Yamal will be in China in 2018, that is for sure," he said. "The Chinese companies are interested mostly in deep processing of deer antlers, in pharmaceuticals, thus, we eye this direction [for cooperation with China]. <…> The Chinese medicine traditionally connected with antlers."

According to him, the antlers market would bring to the region "not big revenues, but still sufficient to have Yamal’s reindeer herders feel comfortable."

Chinese companies are also interested in construction in the region of the Northern Latitudinal Railway - a new line, which will connect the Northern and Sverdlov railways and which will serve cargo deliveries from deposits in Yamal’s northern areas.

The Russian Investment Forum, which features Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, is a traditional platform for presentation of Russia’s investment and economic potential. The contracts, signed at the forum in 2017, were worth 490 billion rubles ($8.7 billion).

