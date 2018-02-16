Russian economy minister sees no reasons to review 2018 macroeconomic forecast

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Thursday night he saw no reasons to review the 2018 macroeconomic forecast.

"Right now there are no reasons for us to drastically review this year’s outlook. Of course, a lot of trends in the second half of the year and in the coming years will depend on the economic agenda for the next six years," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

According to earlier reports, the ministry planned to prepare its new macroeconomic forecast for 2018-2020 in April. The forecast will be based on oil prices of $50-$60 per barrel.