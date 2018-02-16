Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Siemens set to participate in new power facilities upgrade program in Russia

Business & Economy
February 16, 0:11 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian government is currently preparing a new program for the upgrade of national power facilities

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. Germany’s Siemens expects that it will take part in refurbishment of power installations in Russia after approval of the new upgrade program for power facilities, President of Siemens Russia Dietrich M·ller told TASS on Thursday on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum.

"Since Siemens is manufacturing electrical equipment, we certainly intend to participate in this program [designed] for 15 years, until 2035, that is, about 4-5 GW for upgrade per year. We believe we will successfully participate in these tenders," the top manager said.

The Russian government is currently preparing a new program for the upgrade of national power facilities. The list of projects to be selected for the new program has not yet been approved.

According to Siemens’ estimate, power facilities with the capacity up to 70-80 GW can be upgraded in Russia within the framework of the new program, M·ller added.

