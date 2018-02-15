Lamborghini outpaces Ferrari in 2017 sales in Russia for first time

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Sales of Lamborghini luxury cars on the Russian market for the first time outpaced Ferrari sales as at 2017 year-end, according to Autostat analytical agency.

"Wealthy Russians bought 31 Lamborghini and 29 Ferrari sport cars. Hence, Lamborghini for the first time managed to outpace Ferrari by the volume of Russian sales," the agency reports.

Sales of new Lamborghini cars in Russia surged 24% as at 2017 year-end Autostat reports. Among 31 cars sold, Huracan model accounts for 21 vehicles and the other ten ones are represented by Aventador.

Residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region took the lead and purchased twenty Lamborghini cars. Six vehicles were sold in St. Petersburg and three in the Krasnodar Region. One Lamborghini was purchased in each of the Vladimir and the Vologda Regions.

Sales of new Ferrari cars in Russia declined by 9%. Eleven Ferrari GTC4 Lusso hatchbacks and nine Ferrari 488 sport coupe cars accounted for the bulk of sales. Nineteen cars were sold in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Residents of the Perm Region bought two cars. One new Ferrari car was sold in each of eight Russian regions (St. Petersburg, Bashkortostan, Krasnodar, Stavropol, Nizhniy Novgorod, Penza, Samara, and Kaluga Regions).