Lamborghini outpaces Ferrari in 2017 sales in Russia for first time

Business & Economy
February 15, 21:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region took the lead and purchased twenty Lamborghini cars

© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Sales of Lamborghini luxury cars on the Russian market for the first time outpaced Ferrari sales as at 2017 year-end, according to Autostat analytical agency.

"Wealthy Russians bought 31 Lamborghini and 29 Ferrari sport cars. Hence, Lamborghini for the first time managed to outpace Ferrari by the volume of Russian sales," the agency reports.

