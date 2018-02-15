Finance Ministry expects rating agencies' objectivity in Russia’s economy assessment

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry hopes that international rating agencies Fitch and S&P will objectively assess the situation in the Russian economy before the review Russia's rating on February 23, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.

"Of course, I would like the rating agencies (Fitch and S&P - TASS) to objectively look at the situation. One can see that Russia overcame the difficult times, that we are conducting a very effective monetary and credit policy, that the country is back an economic growth, which slightly less than we planned, but that is growth, anyway. We do not have any problems with servicing and repayment of debt. Of course, I think that this should not go unnoticed by the rating agencies," the minister said.

He said that in their previous revision of ratings the agencies, most likely, took into account uncertainty with European sanctions against Russia.

"This uncertainty is still here but we can say that it is lower than it was, let’s say, a month ago," Siluanov said.