Ex-finance minister: Digital Economy program will contain section on state administration

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. One of the departments of the financial and economic block of the Russian government will develop a section of the program "Digital Economy" on reforming the state administration, Head of Russia’s Center for Strategic Research (CSR), ex-Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin said in an interview with TASS.

"The management reform and digitization are very much connected, although the current "Digital Economy" program does not include the "state administration" section, which is a big drawback. Now, however, there is a proposal to develop such section," he said.

Kudrin added that at the moment various ministries are discussing who will become the key developer of this section.

"Perhaps, the Ministry of Economic Development or somebody else will be at the head of this process," he said. "The new model of management and digitalization, in my opinion, will reduce the number of officials in the country in six years by a third. The question is - what decision will be finally adopted, whether this process will be stretched, how quickly it will be launched," Kudrin added.