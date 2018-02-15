Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's PM not encouraged by state influence in competitive industries

Business & Economy
February 15, 16:04 UTC+3

A significant number of Russia’s competitive industries remains under the influence of the state, the Russian PM says

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS Host Photo Agency

SOCHI, February 15. /TASS/. A significant number of Russia’s competitive industries remains under the influence of the state, which is not very encouraging, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a plenary meeting of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.

"Obviously, a significant portion of the competitive industries is under the influence of the public sector, and this is probably not very good. Moreover, the public sector continues to expand in a number of segments," he said.

The Russian economy has been largely privatized, not a lot of assets are left for sale, he said.

"We do not have much left for privatization, we have largely privatized the economy, but there are privatization plans for this year," he said.

