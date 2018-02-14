Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee to be held in Riyadh in April — source

Business & Economy
February 14, 17:04 UTC+3 RIYADH

The previous meeting was held in Muscat, the capital of Oman

Share
1 pages in this article

RIYADH, February 14. /TASS/. Riyadh will see the next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on April 14-15, a source close to the meeting organization told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia to continue coordination with OPEC on oil market after OPEC+ deal is over

The previous meeting was held in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The JMMC comprises representatives of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman. Participants meet regularly to discuss the progress in implementation of the OPEC+ oil production capping deal.

In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to that agreement, during the first half of 2017 the participants were to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in comparison with the level of October 2016. In May 2017, at the meeting in Vienna, the countries extended the agreement until April 2018, maintaining the previous quotas for all participants. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to the average level of the last five years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама