Japan seeks to increase investment in Russian economy

Business & Economy
February 14, 11:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The current investment is insufficient, according to Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Tokyo considers its current investment in Russia’s economy to be insufficient and seeks to increase it, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki said at a roundtable dedicated to the bilateral year of Japan and Russia and regional cooperation between the two countries.

Read also
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov

Russia hopes relations with Japan will reach a totally new level — Lavrov

"Many people often say that Japan’s investment in Russia amounts only to two percent. However, this does not include the Japanese companies’ contribution to the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 projects, machine building and other areas," the ambassador said. "This data is cited only when the talk is about the Advanced Development Territory, particularly referring to direct investment in Russia’s Far East. This number does not fully reflect Japan’s investment," he added.

"However, I would not say that the current investment is sufficient. We still have work to do," Toyohisa Kozuki said.

"Last December, Japanese Investor Day was successfully held in Vladivostok, involving Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko and a group of Japanese businessmen. I think, increasing mutual investments is one of the main goals as far as our bilateral relations are concerned," the Japanese ambassador concluded.

