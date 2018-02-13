MasterCard purchases artificial intelligence systems developer

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The artificial intelligence can already be efficiently employed in risk assessment, head of the Russian Representative Office of MasterCard Alexei Malinovsky told TASS in an interview on Tuesday. MasterCard has already acquired a developer in this area, he said.

"Speaking about the artificial intelligence, it can be used fairly seriously in one area at the least - in risk assessment," Malinovsky said.

"We explore new opportunities and areas that emerge. It's worth to note that MasterCard acquired a company dealing with the artificial intelligence this year," he said.

The company does not hasten in applying new and "breakthrough" technologies, Malinovsky noted, "Certainly, we are ready to speak about application of any new technologies only at the time when they evaluated and stop leaving any outstanding questions. This point is probably the key one," he said.