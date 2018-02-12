Cryo deserts in Yakutia: Source of clean water and extreme-tourism attraction

YAKUTSK, February 12. /TASS/. Yakutia's landscapes are not only the tundra with permafrost, there are real deserts there, too. Professor Aleksey Galanin of the Institute for Permafrost Studies, the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS about how they developed in the Arctic zone and how they may be useful for Yakutia's economy.

Tukulans, or cryo deserts, are along Yakut rivers - Lena, Vilyui and Linde. Their total area exceeds 60 thousand square kilometers, and the largest Tukulan - called Mahatta - occupies 500 square kilometers. According to the scientist, cryo deserts look like deserts of tropical or subtropical regions - Sahara in Africa, Karakum in Central Asia, or Atacama in South America.

"The Tukulans in Yakutia formed at the end of the glacial epoch 27-12 thousand years ago, the climate was much more severe than it is today: little precipitations, rivers were shallow, winters were extremely cold and practically without snow, the wind picked up sandy river sediments and waved them in different directions The dune areas in central Yakutia at that time occupied up to one million square kilometers, though in some places were little islets of the cold steppe and meadows, where mammoths, bison and furry rhinoceroses were wondering," he said.

Yakut scientists for the past three years, with support from the Russian Foundation for Basic Research, studied the deserts, and in 2018 they began making maps and probes into the water in the region.

Cryo desert as a source of drinking water

Tukulans are located within the permafrost zone, the frozen soil is 400-600 meters deep. But under the sands, there is either no permafrost or it is shallow - this is a peculiarity of the Yakut cryo deserts. The thick layers of sand cover groundwater, which comes to the surface all year round.

"Inside the dunes there are a lot of melt areas, which is generally very untypical for Yakutia's permafrost. There are huge reserves of groundwater there - it is very pure drinking water, which flows out in springs. In winter, in the strong frosts, temperatures in the dunes are a few degrees higher - this is because water gives its warmth to the sand," the expert said.

According to him, the ground waters in Tukulans could help to solve the problem with drinking water in the republic. "Yakutia experiences big problems with water. In the permafrost areas, the shortage of water is really big, especially at small settlements, which are located far from big rivers. In Yakutsk, water is pumped from Lena in summer and in winter, while smaller rivers get absolutely frozen in winter. Nor it is possible to use water from melting lakes - too many bacteria there, while groundwater in the dune area is very clean," he told TASS.

Cryo deserts and extreme tourism

Cryo deserts are not only in Yakutia, some are in Norway and in Alaska. The Kobuk Valley National Park in Alaska attracts many fans of outdoor activities. Yakutia's Ministry of Nature says there are no plans to organize national parks in the local desert areas, though the ministry supervises medium Tulukans located in the Lenskiye Stolby Natural Park.

According to the expert, cryo deserts are a resource for the regional economy. In addition to drinking water, the deserts have reserves of quartz sand, which can be used as an abrasive, and besides the unique areas may be used for extreme tourism. At the same time, experts say, tourists can not harm the Tukulans - the landscape recovers quickly.

"Inside the dunes, there are many lakes with a lot of fish - pikes longer than 1.5 m are common here; tourists may swim and fish. Other possible attractions could be horseback riding, motorcycle rides or driving off-road vehicles. At the same time, issue of nature protection is not a big deal as people would not influence the nature negatively - within a couple of weeks the wind would quickly sweep all the traces to restore the disturbed relief," the scientist explained.