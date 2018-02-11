Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia eyes national currencies settlements with Iran - ambassador

Business & Economy
February 11, 13:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two countries' central banks’ working groups have met several times

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia hopes to achieve progress in talks with Iran on using national currencies in settlements in 2018, Russia’s Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

"Central banks’ working groups have met several times," the ambassador said. "As far as we can understand, intense contacts and negotiations are underway."

"We hope that within 2018 we shall achieve progress and will be able to use widely the favorable conditions we may have if we manage to approach final decisions," he added.

In March 2017, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin after talks with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the countries would be working on favorable conditions for using national currencies in settlements.

