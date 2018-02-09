International financial institutions support extension of capital amnesty in Russia

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Extension of the capital amnesty will add stability to the Russian business and this step is also supported by international financial institutions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The State Duma approved in third reading the package of laws providing for extension of the capital amnesty until February 28, 2019, the president said.

"I will not make a secret and many are aware that we consulted on this matter with international financial institutions also. They accept it understandingly and support us in this decision," Putin noted.

"I expect that this step towards the Russian business will provide extra stability to it, provide new opportunities for those who want to work honestly, in a civilized way and openly, and create enterprises and new jobs," Putin added.