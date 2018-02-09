Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International financial institutions support extension of capital amnesty in Russia

Business & Economy
February 09, 15:01 UTC+3

Putin said that the amnesty would provide "new opportunities for those who want to work honestly, in a civilized way"

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin supports extension of capital amnesty

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Extension of the capital amnesty will add stability to the Russian business and this step is also supported by international financial institutions, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The State Duma approved in third reading the package of laws providing for extension of the capital amnesty until February 28, 2019, the president said.

"I will not make a secret and many are aware that we consulted on this matter with international financial institutions also. They accept it understandingly and support us in this decision," Putin noted.

"I expect that this step towards the Russian business will provide extra stability to it, provide new opportunities for those who want to work honestly, in a civilized way and openly, and create enterprises and new jobs," Putin added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Singapore Airshow 2018: Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Olympic athletes from Russia take part in Winter Games opening ceremony
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Russia’s St. Petersburg
4
Putin expects Russia will achieve normal relations with West
5
Russia’s EU envoy slams Europe’s lack of political will to lift anti-Russian sanctions
6
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
7
IS terrorists 'feel at ease' near US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf, diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама