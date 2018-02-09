Russia’s Direct Investment Fund agrees on investing in Yandex and Uber JV

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has reached an agreement on investments in the joint venture of Yandex.Taxi and Uber with a potential of tens of millions of dollars, Head of the Fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"Yes, we will invest in a joint company of Yandex and Uber. All agreements have been reached, we believe the company is very promising. We believe that many technologically successful companies will develop in Russia and we will invest in Yandex-Uber, and a number of other technology companies. The deal with with Yandex and Uber reaches tens of millions of dollars," he said.