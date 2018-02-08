Nornickel invests more than $52 million in new equipment for Kola MMC

MURMANSK, February 8. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) in 2018 will invest more than 3 billion rubles ($52 million) in new equipment for the Kola MMC (Mining-Metallurgical Company) in the Murmansk Region.

The investments would be 50% more than what Nornickel invested in 2017, the company’s press service said on Thursday.

"Nornickel will invest more than 3 billion rubles in 2018 in buying new equipment for the Kola MMC," the company reported. "New equipment will be supplied to the Kola MMC’s all major divisions."

A key recipient of the new equipment would be the Severny Mine. Its park has already received new auxiliary equipment. Some of the newly supplied loading machines may work without a driver in the cabin. The vehicle may be directed remotely in case of an emergency inside the mine.

Nornickel will invest in new equipment for the Severny Mine more than 800 million rubles ($13.8 million) within 2018.