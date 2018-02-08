Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trade turnover between Russia and China up 27% in January

February 08, 14:42 UTC+3 BEIJING

The trade turnover reached $8.25 bln

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China in January increased by 27% in annual terms to $8.25 bln, according to the report of the General Administration of Customs of China published on Thursday.

In the first month of this year, the volume of exports from China to Russia increased by 16% and amounted to $3.88 bln. At the same time, the volume of imports of Russian goods to China in the same period increased by 38.5% to $4.38 bln.

The trade turnover between Russia and China in 2016 grew by 2.2% in annual terms and reached $69.52 bln. In 2017, the figure increased by 20.8% in annual terms to $84.07 bln.

