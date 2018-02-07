Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Shell may start letting retail sites’ areas on lease for electric cars charging

Business & Economy
February 07, 20:25 UTC+3 TORZHOK

E-car charging modules have already been mounted on five retail sites of Shell on the Moscow Ring Road, two in Tver, and two in the Leningrad Region

TORZHOK, February 7. /TASS/. Shell is studying prospects of installing electric car charging modules on its retail sites. The global major sees development of such business in letting areas on lease on its retail sites for e-cars charging, said Vitaly Maslov, business development and operations director of the Shell retail sites chain in Russia.

"We are fairly active in considering the development prospects of such line as electric cars. I can say we completed a project titled "From Moscow to border with Finland in electric car" two weeks ago," Maslov said. "We view this business over the longer term as letting these areas [with electric car charging modules installed - TASS] on lease," he added.

CEO vows Shell will strive to honor its Nord Stream 2 commitments

E-car charging modules have already been mounted on five retail sites of Shell on the Moscow Ring Road, two in Tver, and two in the Leningrad Region, the top manager said. They make it possible to recharge an electric car in less than 30 minutes and travel the distance between Moscow and St. Petersburg, he noted.

The number of clients visiting such retail sites is small so far but the upward trend is visible, Maslov added.

Maslov also said that Shell had plans to significantly expand the network of its retail sites in Russia in 4-5 coming years. The company expects to open 40-50 retail sites annually by 2022.

"We can maintain the rate of 40-50 retail sites during 4-5 years," Maslov said.

The company also expects to increase the share of operations profit of retail sites from sales of related products, Maslov said. This may be implemented through on account of expanding the recreation area on retail sites and broadening of cooperation with known fast-food chains, he added.

Companies
Shell
Реклама