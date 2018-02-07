Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kolmar opens in Yakutia service center for world leading producers’ equipment

Business & Economy
February 07, 19:29 UTC+3 TASS

The company's investments will make about $10.5 million

TASS, February 7. /TASS/. The Kolmar Group of Companies, which is an anchor resident of the Southern Yakutia advance development territory, will open in spring in the region a center for servicing equipment by major world producers, Kolmar’s Deputy Director General Artem Levin told TASS on Wednesday.

"In spring, we plan to open a center for servicing equipment of leading global producers. Own investments will make about 600 million rubles ($10.5 million)," he said. "We have agreements with leading producers. FAMUR will invest about 140 million rubles ($2.5 million), Sandwick invests about 100 million rubles ($1.8 million), and besides Liebherr, Joy will invest in the center."

The center will service not only equipment belonging to the Kolmar Group. "It will offer services for companies in the Nerungri, Aldan regions - those are companies working in coal and gold production, in construction and road services," he added.

In early 2018, the advance development territory was expanded at Kolmar’s initiative. At new sites, it will organize repairing shops equipped with diagnostics and service equipment. By 2021, the company’s all facilities will produce and process 20 million tonnes of coal. In 2019 already, the export will grow to 12 million tonnes, thus Kolmar will be among Russia’s five leading coal companies.

