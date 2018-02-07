Moscow values new signal from Germany to create common economic space — Lavrov

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. Moscow values a new signal from Germany concerning the establishment of a common economic space stretching from Portugal’s capital of Lisbon to the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a master class for the Leaders of Russia contest finalists.

"I pointed out that yesterday an agreement was signed in Germany, when the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union, together with the Social Democratic Party of Germany agreed on coalition principles, which particularly include an intention to form a common economic space," the minister said. "It is an old Russian initiative. So I believe it is very important that and significant it was voiced in Germany amidst attempts to punish us and impose new sanctions against us," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

Back in 2010, then Russian Prime Minister President Vladimir Putin called for making a free trade agreement between Russia and the European Union, saying that he had a vision of "a harmonious economic community stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok."