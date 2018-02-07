Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

France’s Total could ‘build bridges’ with Russia despite sanctions — CEO

Business & Economy
February 07, 1:14 UTC+3 PARIS

Pouyanne said his company would continue to develop its cooperation with Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, February 6. /TASS/. French oil and gas giant Total managed to "build bridges" with Russia despite sanctions, its chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in an interview with Le Monde.

"Sanctions are a corrupted system that damages people who have no other choice but to support their country," he said. "Sanctions eventially produce results which are directly opposite to those intended by their authors."

Pouyanne said his company would continue to develop its cooperation with Russia.

"The example of Yamal LNG has shown that together with Russia we can implement major projects worth $27 billion, without using the US dollar and fully in line with the sanctions regime," the Total chief continued. "We have managed to build bridges where walls used to be."

According to French business paper, Les Echos, Yamal LNG is among the world’s biggest projects to produce liquefied natural gas. Due to the US sanctions against Russia, the partners had to carry it out without US dollars - Total and its partners worked with Russian, European and Chinese banks instead.

The shareholders of Yamal LNG are: Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%) and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%). Yamal LNG will become Novatek’s first LNG plant. The project is being implemented on the Yamal peninsula in Russia Arctic region. It will be implemented in three stages, each with the capacity of 5.5 mln tonnes a year. Now the first stage has been completed. The second and the third one will be put into operation in 2018-2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама