Gazprom Neft starts looking for partners to develop new offshore oilfield — Deputy CEO

Business & Economy
February 06, 22:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Recoverable reserves of the field are about 300 mln tonnes of oil

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft proactively looks for a partner to the project on development of Neptune, an offshore greenfield in the Sakhalin region, Deputy CEO of the Russian oil producer Alexei Yankevich said on Tuesday.

"Proactive work is underway in search for partners and preparation of a development plan," Yankevich said.

According to the latest data, recoverable reserves of the field are about 300 mln tonnes of oil.

 

Neptune

Gazprom Neft will put a new offshore Sakhalin field into service in 2025, CEO of the company Alexander Dyukov said earlier. According to a preliminary assessment, the highest production level on the field can be 5-6 mln tonnes of oil per year.

Topics
Oil & Gas
