Gazprom forecasts maximum of investments in gas projects in 2019

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s gas giant Gazprom forecasts that the growth of its investments in the development of the gas industry may stop only after 2019, when the indicator will reach its maximum of 1.4 trillion rubles ($24.5 billion). In compliance with the company’s presentation devoted to the Investor Day in New York City, Gazprom’s investments may drop below one trillion rubles ($17.5 billion) by 2020.

According to the company’s forecasts, the high level of Gazprom’s investments in the period up to 2019 is connected with the implementation of such gas pipeline projects as Nord Stream-2, Turkish Stream and Sila Sibiri (Power of Siberia), as well as project of the Amursky gas refinery plant.

The company plans to keep its investments in the oil industry at the level of a bit below 400 billion rubles ($ 6.99 billion) in the period up to 2020.

In addition, Gazprom plans to decrease its power generation investments after 2019.