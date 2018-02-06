Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Apatite concentrate production in Murmansk Region breaks 25-year record

Business & Economy
February 06, 20:04 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The positive results may be explained by the complex modernization

Share
1 pages in this article

MURMANSK, February 6. /TASS/. The Apatite plant (a part of PhosAgro) in the Murmansk Region broke a 25-year record in apatite concentrate production, the plant’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Nine and a half million tonnes of apatite concentrate a year - PhosAgro in the Murmansk Region has broken this level," the press service said, adding the biggest growth was registered in the fourth quarter, when the company’s output grew by the average 7.5%, thus showing the growth by 11% year-on-year.

The positive results may be explained by the complex modernization. The company continues modernization of its apatite-nepheline enriching facilities.

Read also

Murmansk transport hub's infrastructure due by late 2019

Russian energy company to invest $25.2 mln in Murmansk port's environmental protection

Russian company to build country’s most powerful radar near Murmansk by 2019

In 2017, PhosAgro’s companies showed growing production - by 10% year-on-year to the record level of 6.6 million tonnes. He company’s sales to Russia and the CIS countries grew by almost 20% year-on-year, to Europe - by 30% to 1.8 million tonnes, to Latin America - by 16% to 1.6 million tonnes.

PhosAgro is a Russian vertically integrated company and the world’s one of leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers. Its core line of business is production of phosphate-based fertilizers, high-grade phosphate rock, feed phosphates, nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia.

PhosAgro’s primary assets include Apatit (Cherepovets, Vologda region), Kirovsk branch of Apatit, Balakovo branch of Apatit, Metachem, PhosAgro-Trans, PhosAgro-Region and NIUIF.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама