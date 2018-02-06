Apatite concentrate production in Murmansk Region breaks 25-year record

MURMANSK, February 6. /TASS/. The Apatite plant (a part of PhosAgro) in the Murmansk Region broke a 25-year record in apatite concentrate production, the plant’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Nine and a half million tonnes of apatite concentrate a year - PhosAgro in the Murmansk Region has broken this level," the press service said, adding the biggest growth was registered in the fourth quarter, when the company’s output grew by the average 7.5%, thus showing the growth by 11% year-on-year.

The positive results may be explained by the complex modernization. The company continues modernization of its apatite-nepheline enriching facilities.

In 2017, PhosAgro’s companies showed growing production - by 10% year-on-year to the record level of 6.6 million tonnes. He company’s sales to Russia and the CIS countries grew by almost 20% year-on-year, to Europe - by 30% to 1.8 million tonnes, to Latin America - by 16% to 1.6 million tonnes.

PhosAgro is a Russian vertically integrated company and the world’s one of leading producers of phosphate-based fertilizers. Its core line of business is production of phosphate-based fertilizers, high-grade phosphate rock, feed phosphates, nitrogen fertilizers and ammonia.

PhosAgro’s primary assets include Apatit (Cherepovets, Vologda region), Kirovsk branch of Apatit, Balakovo branch of Apatit, Metachem, PhosAgro-Trans, PhosAgro-Region and NIUIF.