Deputy PM calls for more efforts to tackle illegal supplies of milk products via Belarus

Business & Economy
February 06, 14:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The cooperation with Belarusian colleagues is quite efficient, Arkady Dvorkovich said

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has called for more efforts to be assumed by Belarusian colleagues to tackle re-export of milk products.

Read also
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Lavrov says Russia-Belarus relations developing in working mode

"We are urging our (Belarusian - TASS) colleagues to more actively tackle illegal supplies via Belarus to Russia from other countries. I mean the Baltic and a number of other countries producing and supplying milk," he said.

"Part of batches all the same get to the (Russian) market, which negatively influences the balance between production and consumption. We expect those efforts to be intensified," Dvorkovich said, adding that the cooperation with Belarusian colleagues is quite efficient.

