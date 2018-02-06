Yamal LNG to produce almost 5.5 mln tonnes of liquefied gas by end of 2018

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Yamal LNG will produce almost 5.5 mln tonnes of liquefied gas by the end of 2018, Novatek First Deputy CEO Alexander Fridman said Tuesday.

"[Production] will reach almost [5.5 mln tonnes of LNG]," he said.

The shareholders of Yamal LNG are: Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%) and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%). Yamal LNG is Novatek’s first LNG plant. The project is being implemented on the Yamal peninsula in Russia Arctic region.

It envisages the launch of three trains, each with the capacity of 5.5 mln tonnes a year. The second and the third one will be put into operation in 2018-2019.