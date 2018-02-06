Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to reach out to Chinese milk market

Business & Economy
February 06, 11:52 UTC+3

According to the deputy prime minister, Russia intends to obtain the right to supply milk products to the China

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia plans to obtain the right to supply milk products to the Chinese market, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Tuesday.

"We will be trying to bring our food producers on the whole, and milk producers in particular, to the Chinese market," he said.

According to Dvorkovich, Russia considers China to be among its high priority markets. Particularly, talks are underway to gain access for Russia’s meat products (poultry and pork) to the Chinese market, he said. Previously, the permit was expected by the end of 2017, though no final decision has been made yet, Deputy PM added.

