Bitcoin falls below $6,000

Business & Economy
February 06, 10:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Bitcoin rate fell by 13% to $5,996

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Bitcoin exchange rate fell below $6,000, according to electronic cryptocurrency platform Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 Moscow time bitcoin rate fell by 13% to $5,996, by 9:00 Moscow time bitcoin rate was falling by 8.6% trading at $6,320.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user - participant of the system can emit, creating new blocks of the system with the help of a computing device. The concept of the system was first published in November 2008.

In early August 2017, cryptocurrency was divided into classic bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, due to disputes about updates, which were supposed to increase the speed of transaction processing.

