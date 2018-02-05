"Kremlin List" is overture to new sanctions - VTB CEO

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The so-called "Kremlin List" prepared by the US Department of the Treasury, is an "overture" to new sanctions, Chief Executive Officer of VTB Bank Andrei Kostin said on Monday in the "60 Minutes" program on the air with the Rossiya 1 TV Channel. Kostin is also present in the list.

"It seems to me this list is a kind of overture to new sanctions, which are prepared, according to the statement of the US Secretary to the Treasury," Kostin said.

The seriousness of potential sanctions will depend on the balance of power between the Administration of US President Donald Trump and his opponents, he noted. "We will probably see some developments in near future and the seriousness of these steps. Some steps should probably be expected," the Russian banker said.

On January 29, the US Department of the Treasury published the unclassified version of the so-called ‘Kremlin List’. The document includes the names of 210 Russian officials, major businessmen and CEOs of state companies. The US Treasury Department said this is not a sanction list as no restrictions or bans apply to the listed persons in the United States.