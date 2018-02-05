PepsiCo drops court claims against Russian regulator

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. PepsiCo dropped a counterclaim against Russian veterinary and phytosanitary regulator Rosselkhoznadzor, official spokesperson of the governmental agency Yulia Melano told reporters on Monday.

Rosselkhoznadzor opened an administrative case against PepsiCo earlier based on findings of inspections of the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant in the Altai region.

"Wimm-Bill-Dann Company (PepsiCo) withdraw the claim disputing the order issued by the Altai Department of Rosselkhoznadzor according to findings of the completed inspection of the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant," Melano said.

PepsiCo representatives has not yet commented on the situation.

Rosselkhoznadzor completed the inspection of the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant (branch of AO Wimm-Bill-Dann, affiliated with PepsiCo) at the turn of January 2018 and decided to open an administrative case based on inspection findings. Furthermore, the agency prepared new papers for the Investigative Committee.

Inspections of the authority revealed that the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant repeatedly violated milk keeping and transportation requirements and accepted milk kept for more than 36 hours for processing, the regulator said earlier. PepsiCo decided in its turn to appeal against claims in court.