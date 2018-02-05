Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

PepsiCo drops court claims against Russian regulator

Business & Economy
February 05, 20:30 UTC+3

The Russian veterinary and phytosanitary regulator opened an administrative case against PepsiCo based on findings of inspections of the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant in the Altai region

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. PepsiCo dropped a counterclaim against Russian veterinary and phytosanitary regulator Rosselkhoznadzor, official spokesperson of the governmental agency Yulia Melano told reporters on Monday.

Rosselkhoznadzor opened an administrative case against PepsiCo earlier based on findings of inspections of the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant in the Altai region.

Read also

Russian watchdog suspects deliberate use of milk with antibiotics by PepsiCo plant

"Wimm-Bill-Dann Company (PepsiCo) withdraw the claim disputing the order issued by the Altai Department of Rosselkhoznadzor according to findings of the completed inspection of the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant," Melano said.

PepsiCo representatives has not yet commented on the situation.

Rosselkhoznadzor completed the inspection of the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant (branch of AO Wimm-Bill-Dann, affiliated with PepsiCo) at the turn of January 2018 and decided to open an administrative case based on inspection findings. Furthermore, the agency prepared new papers for the Investigative Committee.

Inspections of the authority revealed that the Rubtsovsk Dairy Plant repeatedly violated milk keeping and transportation requirements and accepted milk kept for more than 36 hours for processing, the regulator said earlier. PepsiCo decided in its turn to appeal against claims in court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass
2
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election
3
Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone
4
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria
7
Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама