Kremlin not ruling out pardons for businessmen on the run

Business & Economy
February 05, 15:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Guarantees for businessmen willing to come back to Russia from London can be granted only by the law, Peskov also stressed

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is not ruling out that criminal and financial amnesty for businesses may be possible.

Putin supports extension of capital amnesty

"Obviously, if such a question is raised, and when it is raised, it will be explored," he said when asked whether businessmen who have a checkered past are willing to return their capital to Russia, but are forced to stay in London, may be provided with the opportunity of amnesty.

Meanwhile, Peskov added that it was extremely difficult to provide a clear-cut answer to this question, "since any position can only be formulated by taking into account the viewpoint of law enforcement bodies, which have questions for those individuals."

Show more
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
