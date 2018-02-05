Kremlin not ruling out pardons for businessmen on the run

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is not ruling out that criminal and financial amnesty for businesses may be possible.

"Obviously, if such a question is raised, and when it is raised, it will be explored," he said when asked whether businessmen who have a checkered past are willing to return their capital to Russia, but are forced to stay in London, may be provided with the opportunity of amnesty.

Meanwhile, Peskov added that it was extremely difficult to provide a clear-cut answer to this question, "since any position can only be formulated by taking into account the viewpoint of law enforcement bodies, which have questions for those individuals."