Kremlin: Guarantees for businessmen willing to return to Russia can be granted only by law

Business & Economy
February 05, 13:23 UTC+3

It is not the privilege of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov pointed out

Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Guarantees for businessmen willing to come back to Russia from London can be granted only by the law, this is not the President’s privilege, the Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The best guarantee [for such entrepreneurs] is the current legislation of the Russian Federation, and in this case it is not the privilege of the president," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that it may concern those Russian businessmen, who are "on the wrong side of the law."

"We know that London is the residence of many people, who are on the wrong side of the law in our country," he said.

"Of course, if we receive such a letter, we will consider it, it will be forwarded to the relevant services, to the agencies that either had questions to those citizens, or still have them," Peskov said.

On February 4, Russia’s business ombudsman Boris Titov handed a list of Russian entrepreneurs, who stay in the UK hiding from legal responsibility in Russia, whose cases could be reviewed, to President Vladimir Putin.

The official chose not to name the people on the list, making it clear the document contains about a dozen positions.

"As yet, the list is not final, as we continue receiving applications," Titov said.

