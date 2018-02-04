Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Saudi Arabian Airlines to launch direct flights to Moscow by FIFA World Cup

Business & Economy
February 04, 13:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Regular flights will connect Russian capital with Riyadh and Jeddah

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, announced it would begin running daily, regular flights between Riyadh and Jeddah and the Russian capital on June 12, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

"The flights are in conjunction with the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia on Thursday (June 14th)," the agency said.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

