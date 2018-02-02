Russian expert comments on US Treasury Department report

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian rating agency Expert RA believes that the report prepared by the US Treasury Department on the adverse impact of sanctions against the Russian sovereign debt on the global financial market is a neutral event for markets, chief economist of Expert RA Anton Tabakh told TASS on Friday.

"The report states obvious matters that it will be more difficult for Russia to raise money if sanctions are imposed on the Russian sovereign debt. The report of such kind was expected and this is a neutral event. Even unilateral sanctions are not recommended, to say nothing of collective ones. Further developments will depend on the political setup, rather than on the schedule set by the US Congress," the expert said.

The US Treasury Department cautioned in the report cited by Bloomberg earlier on Friday that extension of sanctions against the Russian sovereign debt and Russian derivative securities may lead to adverse consequences not merely for the Russian but also for the global financial market and for US investors.

According to the report, "introduction of sanctions against the Russian debt "could hinder the competitiveness of large US asset managers and potentially have negative spillover effects into global financial markets and businesses."