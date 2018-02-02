Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Just do it: Medvedev encourages cultivating IT companies all across EAEU

Business & Economy
February 02, 18:50 UTC+3 ALMATY

The Russian PM noted that Moscow is ready to open "any doors that you are able to open yourselves that’s in your power"

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Dmitry Astakhov/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

ALMATY, February 2. /TASS/. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev urged entrepreneurs to set up new IT companies on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). He put forward this proposal after a meeting with heads of EAEU states while answering a question by a Kazakh journalist on whether Russia is ready to open its market to Kazakhstan’s IT companies.

Read also

Russian PM urges Eurasian Economic Union to outline common approach to cryptocurrencies

Medvedev noted that Russia is ready to open "any doors that you are able to open yourselves that’s in your power."

"Of course, we seek out IT representatives from friendly countries, from EAEU member-states, not just to work at home, but with us since there really is a common market (within the EAEU). There is a free flow of intellect, and products, which are therefore created, can be used in various countries," Russia’s premier added.

He further pointed out that this market in the EAEU remains very small and there are representatives neither from Russia nor from the EAEU among the world’s IT giants.

"But we are committed [to get there], we should cultivate our own IT companies, so let’s just do it," Dmitry Medvedev concluded.

